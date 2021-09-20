WVU vs. Texas Tech TV viewing details released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 2 Big 12 Conference home game against Texas Tech will be televised on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 number retired during an on-field presentation. The Homecoming matchup will also be the Stripe the Stadium game presented by the West Virginia Lottery.

Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.

Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit http://www.WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

Tickets are on sale for the Texas Tech game and other remaining home games at WVUGAME.com.

