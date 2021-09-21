The City of Clarksburg is bringing back a popular fall event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg is brining back their annual Fall clean up this year.

The event will take place on Monday, October 4.

On the day of the event you will be asked to put any large and bulky items so garbage trucks can remove the items.

Some of the items that will be allowed are stoves, washers, dryers, hot water tanks, and dried out paint cans.

The city has asked that items with Freon not be thrown away.

If any item you wish to throw out does have Freon in it you are asked to have it professionally removed and have the item tagged indicating that the Freon is gone.

Other things such as vehicle parts, batteries and tires will not be picked up.

