Advertisement

The City of Clarksburg is bringing back a popular fall event

Fall clean up has returned
Fall clean up
Fall clean up(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg is brining back their annual Fall clean up this year.

The event will take place on Monday, October 4.

On the day of the event you will be asked to put any large and bulky items so garbage trucks can remove the items.

Some of the items that will be allowed are stoves, washers, dryers, hot water tanks, and dried out paint cans.

The city has asked that items with Freon not be thrown away.

If any item you wish to throw out does have Freon in it you are asked to have it professionally removed and have the item tagged indicating that the Freon is gone.

Other things such as vehicle parts, batteries and tires will not be picked up.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
Gov. Jim Justice
WV launches initiative to aid overburdened hospitals
WVU football
WVU vs. Texas Tech TV viewing details released

Latest News

Upshur school
Upshur County Schools release information on Homecoming dance
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man
Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
NICU babies come together for a photoshoot.
Local photographer holds shoot for NICU Awareness Month