Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Fire Marshal Lieutenant Jason Stalnaker tells me his department got the idea of using 3D cameras after a fire the state fire marshal had assisted on in early august.

The camera gives a 3D rendering.

“You always see those when you go look at homes, whether it’s for a vacation or whatever you do those click throughs and you just never think of how they get done and well...This is how they get done,” said Stalnaker.

With a 3-60 scan...The camera gives a virtual walk-through of a fire scene so firefighters are able to go in afterwards and see what happened.

This...The lieutenant says, rarely something they get to do as firemen.

“I went and presented it to the city manager to show him basically ‘Hey, look at this neat piece of software and technology that’s available,’ and once he saw everything...of course he and the fire chief jumped on the chance,” said Stalnaker.

“...and have an idea as to where they need to go, where alarm panels are, where electrical boxes are, any special hazards that are present, we can mark all of those with this software,” said Stalnaker.

The camera allows firefighters to map how a fire spreads and how it started.

“They’ll have this at the ready for when they pull up in their fire truck, they can pull up a blueprint basically and look at a dollhouse view or floorplan view of the structure that they’re about to enter for whatever the hazard may be,” said Stalnaker.

Stalnaker hopes this can aid people in educating them really about what firefighters deal with and help ultimately save lives.

