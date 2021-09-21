Class of 2022 Mountaineer impresses on Friday Night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Class of 2022 Football recruit Nicco Marchiol proved the mental strenght and playing ability he is bringing to the Mountaineers next fall.

Marchiol’s High School, Hamilton was trailing Bishop Gorman 24-7 with just over a minute left in the game. The WVU recruit was able to facilitate two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to snag 18 points in the 1:10 of play.

His team ended with a victory 25-24.

