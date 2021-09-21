Dilary Heredia-Beltran named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Freshman Dilary Hereida-Beltran was named this week’s WVU Student-Athlete of the Week presented by University Apartments.

Heredia-Beltran co-leads the Mountaineers in assists with three on the season.

She is tied for No. 8 in the big 12 for total assists and tied for No. 10 in for assists per game.

The Mountaineers begin Conference play this week at home against Iowa State at 7pm.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.