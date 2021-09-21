Advertisement

Dilary Heredia-Beltran named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week

By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Freshman Dilary Hereida-Beltran was named this week’s WVU Student-Athlete of the Week presented by University Apartments.

Heredia-Beltran co-leads the Mountaineers in assists with three on the season.

She is tied for No. 8 in the big 12 for total assists and tied for No. 10 in for assists per game.

The Mountaineers begin Conference play this week at home against Iowa State at 7pm.

