Eugene Earl Freeland, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his residence, with his loving son. He was born December 21, 1946, in Fairmont; the son of the late Delbert Freeland and Nona (Brown) Freeland. Eugene worked for many years as a skilled machine operator and dump truck driver. He loved his animals as his children and cared for many homeless dogs and cats over the years. Eugene is survived by his son, Christopher Freeland and his wife, Alissa of Morgantown; his companion, Karen Freeland and her children, Cathy Field and Margaret Wolfe; his brothers, Arthur Freeland and his wife, Terry of Ida May, Roger Freeland and his wife, Betty of Thornton, Richard Freeland and his wife, Debra of Fairmont, and Daniel Freeland and his wife, Kim of Fairmont; his brother-in-law, Bobby Wadsworth of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Wadsworth) Freeland; his stepdaughter, Sechenna Lambert; his stepmother, Betty Freeland; and his sister, Ruth “Arlene” Freeland. The Freeland family would like the thank the nurses at WVU Medicine Hospice. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

