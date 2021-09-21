Gov. Justice withdraws from high school basketball coaching search

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice is withdrawing his name from consideration for a high school basketball coaching gig.

Justice on Tuesday submitted a letter to the President of the Greenbrier County Board of Education and the Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools, withdrawing from consideration as boys basketball coach at Greenbrier East High School.

In the letter, Justice thanked his supporters.

“I have received hundreds of calls from people in total disbelief and apologize over the Board’s vile action,” the letter says.

Justice said in the letter he also had the support of many school administrators and officials.

“Could I have done a great job for the school and every one of the kids?” Justice wrote. “Without any doubt -- period.”

