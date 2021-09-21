Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have been summer-like, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Today will be different, as moisture streams into WV ahead of a system out west. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. We’ll see a few showers pushing into NCWV, although we won’t see much rain from them. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, so we’ll be back to average highs for September. Tonight, a few more showers push into the area, but again, we shouldn’t expect much rain. Barring that, skies will be cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, today will be dreary. Tomorrow, a powerful cold front pushes in from the west and makes use of the warm temperatures and moisture to produce plenty of rain showers and even a few storms. Most of these showers and storms happen during the afternoon and evening hours, although we could see rain chances all day. Some of them could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, which could cause problems. So the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal Risk, i.e. we could see isolated severe storms. Rainfall amounts vary, but we could see up to 1 to 2 inches of rain, which means slick roads and other problems. Make sure to grab an umbrella and give yourself extra time on those roads, and have plans in place in case something happens. The rain goes away Thursday morning, leaving behind highs in the chilly mid-60s and partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. After that, we warm up a bit, reaching into the upper-60s to low-70s over the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy during that time as well, with only an isolated shower or two over the weekend. In short, the first days of Fall will certainly feel like them, with soggy, chilly conditions in our area.

Today: Temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. So we’ll be right within the average high for late-September. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we should stay dry until late-evening. Overall, a very gray afternoon. High: 80.

Tonight: Another warm night expected, with temperatures in the mid-60s. However, it will be a cloudy night, and plenty of rain showers will push into NCWV. Most of the rain for today comes during this time, and we won’t see much, about 0.3 inches at most in most areas. In short, expect a dreary night. Low: 66.

Wednesday: We’ll see rain shower activity during the early-morning, then a brief break during late-morning. By mid-afternoon, more showers, and even a few thunderstorms, start pushing into NCWV, bringing rain into the area. Some showers and storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds, so make sure you have plans in place just in case, and at the very least, give yourself extra time on those roads. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s. High: 80.

Thursday: A few leftover showers stick around until mid-morning, when they leave. By mid-afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be much cooler than normal, with highs in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a much cooler day than what we’ve seen the past few days. High: 63.

