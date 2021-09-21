Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 21, 2021

Fall arrives tomorrow and so does the cooler temperatures!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! It is a cloudy day out there with temperatures a little cooler than they were yesterday. But we have changes coming over the next few days that will really help usher us into fall. Starting this afternoon, we had showers moving into our area from the south. The showers will be off and on this evening with some potentially bringing heavier precipitation into the morning. Through the morning we could see a bit of a break from the rain with the skies clearing up for a few hours. But then as we start the afternoon, the showers and thunderstorms arrive ahead of the cold from which is coming in from the west and will bring us more intense precipitation, with some of those thunderstorms being strong. With these thunderstorms, you can expect to have strong and gusty winds through the afternoon. And also heavy accumulations, mostly in the higher elevations of up to 2 ½” or more. In the lowlands, the forecast is generally lower with just over 1″. No Flash Flood Watches are out yet, but there is a good chance that some of these cells will produce localized flooding. By late tomorrow evening, most of the stronger storms will have moved east of us and we will be left with just some scattered showers through the night and into Thursday morning. Also with this cold front, it will do what the name implies, it will usher in behind it cooler air that will drop our temperatures significantly. Thursday’s highs will only be in the lowers 60′s, with the rest of the weekend barely reaching over the 70-degree mark.

Tonight: Scattered showers: Low: 66

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 79

Thursday: AM showers: High 363

Friday: Sunny and mild: High 70

