Leddie Brown passes 2,000 career yards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU running back Leddie Brown has been turning heads this season.

Brown returned a career long 80-yard touchdown on the team’s second play from the line of scrimmage on Saturday. Not only did the put WVU on the board first over Virginia tech, but also made Brown just the 20th Mountaineer to pass 2,000 career yards.

The Senior currently sits at No. 18 for all time career rushing yards in WVU program history with 2,088.

WVU is on the road this week at Oklahoma for a 7:30pm kickoff.

