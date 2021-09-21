Local photographer holds shoot for NICU Awareness Month

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Photographer, Emylee Williams found a love for cause related photoshoots after doing one last year that hit close to home.

“I am a survivor of infant loss. I miscarried quite a few times so I wanted to incorporate that. I did that last year,” Williams explained.

Since then, Williams has looked for more causes to support through her love of photography.

For September she chose to photograph former NICU patients in honor of NICU Awareness Month.

“It’s not super close to me. I have a lot of family that suffer from NICU experiences. The one close to my heart is my sister in-law had 23 week-olds. I wanted to make sure to accommodate something for them,” Williams said.

Williams invited any kids up to 17 years old that spent time in the NICU as a baby to get their picture taken.

This was a free event to bring families together that had similar experiences.

Williams planned to send a photo of the kids to WVU Medicine to hopefully put in the new children’s hospital.

