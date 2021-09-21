Advertisement

Morgantown’s James Percifield is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

Percifield put up 2 goals in the Mohigans 5-0 win over UHS
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Boys Soccer’s James Percifield is our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

The junior tallied 2 goals in the Mohigans 5-0 effort over the University Hawks last Thursday.

Though Percifield played a great game, he credits his teammates and coach for setting him up in a recipe to have success.

The Morgantown boys are currently 7-3 on the season and do not play again until Sept. 28th at Buckhannon-Upshur.

