Advertisement

Officer consoles 1-year-old after parents arrested for overdose in car

By Byran Mims
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) – A heartbreaking story of drug abuse was capture in a photo.

Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a toddler whose parents had overdosed on heroin.

They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments.

Police say somebody noticed a car with two people inside, slumped over, unconscious around 7 a.m. Friday.

Also in the car: a 1-year-old boy.

In the photo posted on Facebook, you see that child in the arms of Officer Michael Sheeley, awaiting the boy’s grandparent to arrive.

This photo was posted on social media and has generated hundreds of comments.
This photo was posted on social media and has generated hundreds of comments. (Fayetteville Police Department // Facebook)

Sgt. Jeremy Glass posted the picture on Facebook because of the sad story it illustrates.

“This is something that we see routinely and it’s sad,” Glass said. “Fortunately, officers were able to capture that candid shot of Officer Sheeley and that young child.”

Police arrested the boy’s parents, 28-year-old Joshua Write and 26-year-old Alicia Kowszik, both of Fayetteville.

The pair was charged with possession of heroin and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Security video shows the car arrived at 10:50 the night before and had stayed there until a passerby called 911 more than eight hours later.

Glass said children are too often the innocent victims of drug abuse.

“We’ve had children running down the street in diapers -- their parents or caregivers have overdosed inside a residence,” he explained.

On the Facebook post, police published the number for national substance abuse and mental health services: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

“To see how many people that drug abuse affects in real life is powerful, and I think everybody needs to see this,” Glass said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man

Latest News

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 21
Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans; 1 injured
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021....
McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals
The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign visitors...
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
Amazon has announced it will push for federal legalization of marijuana as the company relaxes...
Amazon relaxes marijuana policies as it pushes support for federal legalization
Springfield Officer Mark Priebe, shown in this photo, received a kidney from Independence...
Police officer receives kidney from fellow Mo. officer who was killed in the line of duty