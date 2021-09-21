Over 1,500 Bridgeport residents experience power outage Tuesday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 1,500 of Harrison County Mon Power customers lost power Tuesday morning.

The exact number, according to Mon Power, is 1,530. Every customer except one resides in Bridgeport.

Mon Power expects service to be restored at 11:30 a.m.

Harrison County is only county to experience a major service interruption Tuesday morning as per Mon Power.

The cause of the mass outage is unknown.

