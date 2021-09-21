Advertisement

Over 1,500 Bridgeport residents experience power outage Tuesday morning

(Laura Bowen)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 1,500 of Harrison County Mon Power customers lost power Tuesday morning.

The exact number, according to Mon Power, is 1,530. Every customer except one resides in Bridgeport.

Mon Power expects service to be restored at 11:30 a.m.

Harrison County is only county to experience a major service interruption Tuesday morning as per Mon Power.

The cause of the mass outage is unknown.

