Police identify pedestrian fatally hit by train in WVa

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified a West Virginia man killed when he was struck by a train.

Dallas Noah Adkins, 52, of Marmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, Charleston police said in a news release Monday.

Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Saturday to the scene where a pedestrian had been struck by a CSX train.

