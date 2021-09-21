Advertisement

Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia

For those who will be able to buy it, it will cost $240 for a 25 ounce bottle
Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer that many won’t be able to buy.

It will be so potent that it will be illegal to sell here in West Virginia.

Don’t bother looking for it in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, or Vermont either.

That’s because he new beer, a part of the “Utopias” line, will contain 28 percent alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical United States brews.

As a part of Senate Bill 529, which was passed in 2019, lawmakers upped the the cap on alcohol to 15%. Previously, the cap had been set at 12%. Still well below the staggering ABV of Sam Adams’ new beverage.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles. For those who will be able to buy it, it will cost you $240 for a 25 ounce bottle.

This year’s “Utopias” beer is finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries and some batches have been aged for up to 24 years in a variety of barrels.

In select locations, it will be available for purchase October 11.

