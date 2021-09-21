Upshur County Schools release information on Homecoming dance

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools have released a list of details in regards to this years Homecoming dance.

The dance will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 7 PM to 10PM.

The event is open to all Buckhannon-Upshur High School students, including those who are home schooled, or in virtual school.

Students will also be allowed to bring a guest who does not live in Upshur county, or someone who has graduated in the last two years and is under 21.

Students will be required to get a permission form will be required for outside guests.

Tickets for the Homecoming dance go on sale on Thursday, September 23 at the high school.

