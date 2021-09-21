Advertisement

Upshur County Schools release information on Homecoming dance

Homecoming 2021 is a go
Upshur school
Upshur school(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools have released a list of details in regards to this years Homecoming dance.

The dance will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 7 PM to 10PM.

The event is open to all Buckhannon-Upshur High School students, including those who are home schooled, or in virtual school.

Students will also be allowed to bring a guest who does not live in Upshur county, or someone who has graduated in the last two years and is under 21.

Students will be required to get a permission form will be required for outside guests.

Tickets for the Homecoming dance go on sale on Thursday, September 23 at the high school.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
Gov. Jim Justice
WV launches initiative to aid overburdened hospitals
WVU football
WVU vs. Texas Tech TV viewing details released

Latest News

missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man
Fall clean up
The City of Clarksburg is bringing back a popular fall event
Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
NICU babies come together for a photoshoot.
Local photographer holds shoot for NICU Awareness Month