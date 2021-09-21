Upshur County Schools release information on Homecoming dance
Homecoming 2021 is a go
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools have released a list of details in regards to this years Homecoming dance.
The dance will be held on Saturday, October 2 from 7 PM to 10PM.
The event is open to all Buckhannon-Upshur High School students, including those who are home schooled, or in virtual school.
Students will also be allowed to bring a guest who does not live in Upshur county, or someone who has graduated in the last two years and is under 21.
Students will be required to get a permission form will be required for outside guests.
Tickets for the Homecoming dance go on sale on Thursday, September 23 at the high school.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.