West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man

The man was last seen in Doddridge County
missing man
missing man(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Natural Resource Police need help identifying the man in this picture.

The picture was taken in the West Union/Smithsburg area of Doddridge County, on September 12.

If you have any information on his location you are asked to call officer E.J. Carder at 304-420-4550.

