West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Natural Resource Police need help identifying the man in this picture.

The picture was taken in the West Union/Smithsburg area of Doddridge County, on September 12.

If you have any information on his location you are asked to call officer E.J. Carder at 304-420-4550.

missing man (WDTV)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.