West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man
The man was last seen in Doddridge County
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Natural Resource Police need help identifying the man in this picture.
The picture was taken in the West Union/Smithsburg area of Doddridge County, on September 12.
If you have any information on his location you are asked to call officer E.J. Carder at 304-420-4550.
