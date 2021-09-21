WV record blue catfish reeled in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio angler caught a West Virginia state record blue catfish on Sept. 10 from the Ohio River.

Justin Goode of Cheshire, OH, caught a 50.15-inch, 54.84-pound blue catfish in the R.C. Byrd Tailwaters near Pt. Pleasant, breaking the previous record for length (49.84 inches) set by Justin Conner in 2020.

Mark Blauvelt has held the record for weight (59.74 pounds) since 2016.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov.

