WVU’s Jared Bartlett named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Bartlett tallied three sacks, five tackles on Saturday
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Sophomore Jared Bartlett was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Bartlett stood out on the Mountaineers’ defense against No. 15 Virginia Tech on Saturday, tallying three sacks and five tackles.

WVU will be back on the field Saturday away at Oklahoma at 7:30pm.

