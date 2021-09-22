Active COVID cases plummet, hospitalizations hit new high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a tale of two number when it comes to COVID-19 in West Virginia.

On one hand, the number of active cases in the state has fallen to slightly more than 15,000, after reaching nearly twice that number last week.

Meanwhile, virus hospitalizations -- which health officials say typically lag a week or more behind cases -- reached 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Virus-related deaths also continued their steady increase, sitting at 3,467 as of Wednesday afternoon.

State officials have speculated that West Virginia may be seeing its peak, but Gov. Jim Justice wasn’t ready to say things are going to get better just yet.

“If we’re at the peak then it’s surely still whipping us,” Justice said. “But we don’t know, do we?”

Dr. Clay Marsh said it’s tough to predict what will happen with the virus moving forward.

“The future is what it is,” he said.

Justice, Marsh and other officials continue to implore people to get vaccinated, calling it the best way to prevent more deaths.

According to the state dashboard, there have been 121 “breakthrough” deaths of people who are fully vaccinated - .0013% of the total.

