Bartlett using speed to his advantage off the edge

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After his two-sack success last Saturday against Virginia Tech, Jared Bartlett is seeing recognition across the board.

Bartlett has grown in the past year, according to his defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, and must continue to perfect areas of his game.

Lesley encourages him to “stick to the basics” and rely on the speed he has in order to become a better edge rusher, something he hopes to improve on each game.

