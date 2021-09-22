Bridgeport Football takes on rivals back to back

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3-0 Bridgeport bested rival Fairmont Senior last Friday 35-28 in a back and forth brawl.

The Polar Bear rivalry came from their RCB rival, who they play this Friday, due to Fairmont Senior being traditionally more competitive with the team.

The Indians will battle in the “city vs. suburbs” game this Friday at RCB at 7pm.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.