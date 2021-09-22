Advertisement

Bridgeport Football takes on rivals back to back

Indians play RCB this Friday
Bridgeport Football plays rivals back to back
Bridgeport Football plays rivals back to back(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 3-0 Bridgeport bested rival Fairmont Senior last Friday 35-28 in a back and forth brawl.

The Polar Bear rivalry came from their RCB rival, who they play this Friday, due to Fairmont Senior being traditionally more competitive with the team.

The Indians will battle in the “city vs. suburbs” game this Friday at RCB at 7pm.

