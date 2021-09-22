Clyde L. Bramer, 81, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 14, 1939, a son of the late Wade S. and Mildred (Smith) Bramer. He is survived by two children, Louisa Gates and her husband Jeff of Bridgeport; and Wade Bramer and his wife Sherri of Bridgeport; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Gates Risden and her husband Scott of Arlington, VA; Kaitlin Gates of Dallas, TX; Christopher Gates and his wife Carol of Morgantown; Alexis Bramer of Morgantown; and Derrick Bramer and his wife Emily of Fairmont; a brother, Arnold Bramer and his wife Connie; a sister, Deborah Camp and her husband Steve; his ex-wife, Alberta Fragale, all of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Gail Bramer. Clyde graduated from Bridgeport High School, Class of 1959. He was a four-sport letterman, and was a member of the 1955 State Football Championship Team. He also received an Associate’s Degree from Salem College. He retired after 27 years of service from Union Carbide, and then was a member of Carpenters Union 462, where he retired after 12 years of service. He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving most of his time in Okinawa, and was a member of American Legion Post 68. He enjoyed playing cards and bingo and spending time with his 4-legged companion Lucky. He loved watching all sports, especially the WVU Mountaineers and Bridgeport Indians. The family would like to give a special thanks to his niece, Eva Conner and her husband Scott for bringing food, giving rides, and including Dad in their plans. Condolences to the Bramer Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Humane Society of Harrison County or Wounded Warriers Project. Due to Covid concerns, a private service will be held for the family and Clyde will be interred in West Virginia National Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard and WV Army National Guard Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

