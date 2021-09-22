Advertisement

Donald Earl Rowe

By Master Control
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Donald Earl Rowe, 72, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Stonwall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 21, 1949, a son of the late Garnett Harold Rowe and Jessie Belle Lewis Rowe. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by five siblings.

Forever cherishing their memories of Donald are his companion of over 30 years, Donna Mackenzie of Weston; seven daughters: Mary Rowe and companion,Hank, Opal Rowe and companion, Herb, Ashley Rowe-Maxson and husband, Jason, Audrey Rowe, Michelle Henline and husband, David, Sandra Casey and companion, David, and Tammy Himes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Donald spent his life as a self-employed mechanic. Over the years, he owned and operated Ashley’s Tire Service and MSA Towing. Donald loved building with his hands, tinkering on cars, and spent many years racing cars. More than anything, he cherished his time spent with his family.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Following Visitation, Donald’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Donald Earl Rowe. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

