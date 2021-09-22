Advertisement

Fall exhibition ball announced for WVU baseball

Two games to be played in the month of October
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a while since the last pitch of the college baseball season, but it’s time to move on to the next.

WVU will play in two exhibition games in the month of October, at home against Marshall and away at Kent State.

The fall team is comprised of 22 newcomers - over half the roster - and three returners garnered All-Big 12 honors last season.

