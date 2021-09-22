Gerald Allen Heckert, 85, of Buckhannon Run, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice.

He was born in Linn, WV, on December 6, 1935, a son of the late Mary Margurite Heckert Hitt. In addition to his mother, Gerald was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Gerald Heckert; one daughter, Melissa Gould; four siblings: Ron Hitt, Roy Hitt Jr., Margaret Allman, Patsy Hollen; and step-father, Roy Hitt.

On September 5, 1959, Gerald married the woman he wanted to spend eternity with, Alma Jean Dean. Together they shared just over 62 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Gerald are his wife, Alma Heckert of Buckhannon Run; two sons: Allen Heckert and wife, Melissa, and Trevor Heckert and wife, Laura, both of Buckhannon; four grandchildren: Luke Heckert and wife, Vanessa, of Clarksburg, and Sierra Bosely and husband, Adam, Caleb Heckert and fiancé, Corinda, and Haley Watson and husband, Stephen, all of Buckhannon; two step-grandchildren: Courtney and Travis Henline; five great-grandchildren: Tori Heckert, Viktor Heckert, Kinley Watson, Cassius Heckert, and Saylor Henline; five siblings: Brad Hitt and wife, Bonnie, Sharon Perrine and husband, Robert, Nancy Lee and husband, John, Barbara Watson and husband, Herman, and Liz Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.

Gerald served his country proudly in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. Upon discharge, he spent 10 years as a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines – Capitol Division. Over the next several years, Gerald owned his own trucking company and worked for the strip mines as an equipment operator. Gerald was an active member of the Buckhannon Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as head deacon for 30 years. He was also a member of the Grand Lodge of Maryland, AF & AM – Seat Pleasant Lodge #218 for over 30 years in Maryland before transferring to the WV Grand Lodge, AF & AM Franklin #7 in Buckhannon where he spent an additional 22 years. Gerald spent time as a member of the Scottish Rite Shriners in Wheeling as well. In his spare time, Gerald enjoyed working on small engines and tinkering with Maytag parts, old tractors and Harley Davidsons. More than anything, Gerald loved his family and cherished every moment he spent with them.

Gerald’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Buckhannon Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 1122 Brushy Fork Rd. in Buckhannon at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 with Pastors Richard Cutright and Daniel Venegas officiating.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gerald Allen Heckert. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

