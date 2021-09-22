Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last few days of summer were summer-like, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies. Today is the first day of fall, and it will be a stormy day. This comes as a powerful cold front pushes in from the west and makes use of the warm temperatures and moisture in the area. We start with partly clear skies this morning, allowing temperatures to reach into the upper-70s early this afternoon. By the mid-afternoon, the cold front pushes into western NCWV, bringing showers and storms into the area. Showers and storms along this front could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, some of which might result in dangerous conditions. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered severe storms are possible. We’ll likely see about an inch of rain in some areas from these showers and storms, mostly in the mountains. Make sure you have plans in place just in case, such as having a safe place to go or being aware of possible outages, and make sure to give yourself extra time on those roads. The front moves out of NCWV by 9 PM, leaving behind spotty showers and cloudy skies. By tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50s, leading to a cool, dreary night. In short, expect today to be stormy and dreary. Tomorrow, most of the showers are gone by mid-morning, leaving cloudy skies. Skies will clear out by the late-afternoon, as drier air pushes into WV. Because of the cold front, temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with highs in the low-60s. So you may want a light jacket at least. In short, tomorrow will definitely feel like fall. Over Friday and the weekend, temperatures will warm up slightly, into the low-70s in some areas. We’ll also see partly to mostly sunny skies, with the only chance of rain being a few light showers on Saturday. In short, the first days of fall will start out stormy, before we see much cooler temperatures and sunshine.

Today: Temperatures will be summer-like, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. This is thanks to skies being partly clear between the late-morning to early-afternoon hours. By mid-afternoon, thunderstorms push into NCWV, some of which could bring heavy rain and even gusty winds. So not only will you need an umbrella, but you might want some extra time on those roads, and have plans in place just in case. Besides the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies by mid-afternoon. Winds will be coming from the southeast, at 10-20 mph. High: 79.

Tonight: The heavy rain leaves by 9 PM, leaving a few showers in our area during the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with lows in the low-50s. Low: 53.

Thursday: Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees below-average, with highs in the low-to-mid-60s. So you may want a coat. But after the early-morning hours, any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Skies will clear out overnight. High: 62.

Friday: After a chilly morning, we’ll warm up to the seasonably cool upper-60s to low-70s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Overall, a nice end to the work week. High: 68.

