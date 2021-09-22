Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 22, 2021

Its the first day of fall!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Let’s get right into it, currently, we have a Tornado Watch in effect for Monongalia, Marion and Wetzel counties till 10 pm this evening. The cold front that we’ve been watching all week and is kicking off showers and thunderstorms across our area. With these thunderstorms, not only is there the chance of a few tornadoes, but we are looking at potentially damaging winds. Flooding could also be a concern. Already in the last 24 hours, some parts of our mountain areas have already received 1″ of rain, totals were less in the Lowlands. With these additional showers and thunderstorms moving through, any additional heavy rain could cause localized flooding. Later this evening, the strongest of the system will move out along with the cold front itself. Tonight will continue to remain cloudy but will continue to see some light, isolated showers. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop down to the mid 50′s. Tomorrow will gradually improve with the light showers ending by mid-day and the clouds beginning to move out during the evening. Friday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to the weekend with plenty of sun and temperatures into the mid to upper 60′s

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms, then isolated showers: Low: 52

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 63

Friday: Sunny: High 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 72

