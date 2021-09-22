Mayo Clinic data shows West Virginia is the least vaccinated state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Through this most recent COVID-19 surge the states in the country with the largest populations of unvaccinated people have suffered the most and unfortunately our state is one of them.

Data from the Mayo Clinic is showing that West Virginia currently ranks dead last in the rate of fully vaccinated people, sitting at just 40.2%. Compare that to rest of the country, which has about a 55% rate according to usafacts.org. The state also ranks in the bottom three when you factor in those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of the latest census data, the state population is roughly 1.8 million. Our 40.2% vaccination rate means that we still have over a million unvaccinated West Virginians. this comes as the states hospitals are being overrun with COVID-19 patients, over 80% of which are unvaccinated.

