Advertisement

Mayo Clinic data shows West Virginia is the least vaccinated state

State ranks lowest in fully vaccinated population, bottom three in one-dose statistics
Mayo Clinic data shows West Virginia is the least vaccinated state
Mayo Clinic data shows West Virginia is the least vaccinated state(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Through this most recent COVID-19 surge the states in the country with the largest populations of unvaccinated people have suffered the most and unfortunately our state is one of them.

Data from the Mayo Clinic is showing that West Virginia currently ranks dead last in the rate of fully vaccinated people, sitting at just 40.2%. Compare that to rest of the country, which has about a 55% rate according to usafacts.org. The state also ranks in the bottom three when you factor in those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of the latest census data, the state population is roughly 1.8 million. Our 40.2% vaccination rate means that we still have over a million unvaccinated West Virginians. this comes as the states hospitals are being overrun with COVID-19 patients, over 80% of which are unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
Woman, boyfriend indicted in 4-year-old’s death
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man

Latest News

WalletHub's study ranks West Virginia last overall in diversity, including multiple...
Study: West Virginia is the least diverse state in the U.S.
City of Buckhannon employee terminated after speaking out at a city council meeting
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons