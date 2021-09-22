Advertisement

Mountaineers are on to Oklahoma

WVU coming off confidence building win over Virginia Tech
By Casey Kay
Sep. 22, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia heads to No. 3 Oklahoma this Saturday for their first Big 12 game of the year.

The Mountaineers need to improve their overall consistency, but show promise in their punt coverage and stopping their opponents in the red zone.

The WVU vs. Oklahoma showdown has earned a primetime slot, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

