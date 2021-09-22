Patricia Lynn Starr, 59, of Clarksburg, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

She was born in Weston on February 20, 1962, a daughter of Irene Francies Riffle Paugh and the late Argil Eugene Paugh.

Forever cherishing their memories of Patricia’s courageous nature are her mother, Irene Paugh of Weston; one daughter, Jessica Getz and husband, John, of Morgantown; two siblings: Donna Snyder and David Paugh both of Weston; one niece, Samantha Ribeiro Matos and husband, Dennis, of Weston; and several nephews.

Patricia graduated from Lewis County High School in 1980 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg. Over the years, she spent time employed at WV Glass and the cafeteria at Robert L. Bland, but Patricia spent 14 years at Weston Walmart as a stock clerk. She was a huge Trace Adkins fan and loved listening to his country music albums. Patricia also enjoyed word search puzzles, crocheting, and reading novels. More than anything, Patricia loved her family.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Lynn Starr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

