Severe weather outlook for north-central West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Storm Prediction Center has North-Central West Virginia under a Slight Risk for severe weather, as a cold front and low-pressure system out west will push in Wednesday and make use of the warm temperatures and moisture Wednesday afternoon.

This means the area could see scattered severe storms, i.e. several isolated storms that are not widespread but could still bring serious problems.

The biggest threats from these storms are damaging wind potential, but the area could also see heavy rain (which means high water issues, such as patches of isolated flooding) and, while unlikely, an isolated tornado.

The timing of the front seems to be that it moves into the western edges of NCWV (such as Doddridge and Ritchie counties by about 3 PM), on top of I-79 (and, by extension, Clarksburg and Bridgeport) between 4 to 5 PM, and out of our area by 8 PM. Once it leaves by 8 PM, severe weather threat should decrease.

Rainfall amounts vary, but about 0.5 inches of rain is likely in the lowlands, with higher amounts in the mountains. This number could be higher if these thunderstorms move more slowly or if they’re more intense.

This will all depend on how much daytime heating develops. This is because the region is in an area of clearing that will last until the early afternoon hours. Expect partly clear skies during this time. If skies remain clear enough until the late-afternoon, this could increase instability, which means stronger thunderstorms.

No watches have been issued for NCWV as of yet, but the WDTV Weather Team is keeping an eye on this.

