Structure fire deemed arson, firefighter hospitalized

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for an arson suspect after a structure fire that caused a firefighter to be hospitalized.

The fire happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday at a vacant building on the corner of Hetzel Ave. and Shank St. in Belington.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-story building engulfed in flames.

Authorities say a firefighter on scene suffered a medical emergency and was briefly hospitalized.

The fire is being investigated as an arson.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to a conviction.

If you have information, you can call 1-800-233-FIRE or the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office.

