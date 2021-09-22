Advertisement

Study: West Virginia is the least diverse state in the U.S.

State also ranks last in cultural and socio-economic diversity categories
WalletHub's study ranks West Virginia last overall in diversity, including multiple...
WalletHub's study ranks West Virginia last overall in diversity, including multiple subcategories.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a study done by WalletHub.com, West Virginia is the least diverse state in the nation.

In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, they compared the 50 states across six categories: socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity and political diversity.

West Virginia ranks dead last in both cultural and socio-economic diversity. The state does not score higher than 19th in any other category.

Source: WalletHub

At the city level, the state didn’t fare much better. Ten cities in West Virginia are ranked and all are in the bottom 100 out of the 500 that made the list. Clarksburg, Fairmont and Morgantown rank 446th, 457th and 486th.

For the full breakdown, you can visit this webpage.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
Woman, boyfriend indicted in 4-year-old’s death
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man

Latest News

Mayo Clinic data shows West Virginia is the least vaccinated state
Mayo Clinic data shows West Virginia is the least vaccinated state
City of Buckhannon employee terminated after speaking out at a city council meeting
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons
Clarksburg Fire Department using new tool to assist in arsons