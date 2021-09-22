Study: West Virginia is the least diverse state in the U.S.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a study done by WalletHub.com, West Virginia is the least diverse state in the nation.

In order to determine the most and least diverse states in America, they compared the 50 states across six categories: socio-economic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity and political diversity.

West Virginia ranks dead last in both cultural and socio-economic diversity. The state does not score higher than 19th in any other category.

At the city level, the state didn’t fare much better. Ten cities in West Virginia are ranked and all are in the bottom 100 out of the 500 that made the list. Clarksburg, Fairmont and Morgantown rank 446th, 457th and 486th.

For the full breakdown, you can visit this webpage.

