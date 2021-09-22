Thelma Louise Williams Beverage, 86 of Braxton Health Care Center, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born April 15, 1935 in Braxton County to the late Everett and Mary Conrad Williams.

In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Garland Beverage; son Danny Beverage; and brothers Harold Ratliff, Junior Williams, Gary Williams, and Arnett Williams.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Beverly (Dale) Bennett of Exchange, WV; son John (Lori) Beverage of Honey Creek, IA; grandchildren Nick (Lynn) Beverage, Andrew (Anna) Beverage, Brett Beverage, Brian Beverage, and Erin Beverage; and great-grandchildren Nichole Beverage, Bentley Beverage, Phillip Beverage, Eli Baxa, and Ryder Beverage. She is also survived by her sister Audrey Hamrick; sisters-in-law Nancy Williams and Barbara Williams; daughter-in-law Barbara Beverage; and her best friend Goldie.

Thelma lived at the Braxton Health Care Center for 6 ½ years where she loved to play bingo. She accepted Christ on her 86th birthday.

The family would like to thank Dodd & Reed Funeral Home and a very special thank you to everyone at the Braxton Health Care Center and Hospice for the loving and compassionate care Mom received.

Friends may join the family for Graveside Services on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs, with Rev. Cofer “Bud” Cochran officiating.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Beverage family.

