United Way Wednesday, September 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way for Harrison and Doddridge Counties might have had to postpone a few events, but they did have plans in place.

Brad Riffee, of United Way, said that a few in-person events had to be postponed because of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising cases in the community. But, he added, their fundraising campaign was to start in October. A virtual campaign kickoff was to happen on the first or second week of October.

The virtual campaign kickoff was to consist of organizations and their leaders discussing about United Way-funded programs who they helped. One program that United Way funded was Healthy Grandfamilies, which, Brad explained, provided grandfamilies with social workers to help them navigate through raising their grandchildren.

“Imagine if you found yourself being 60 or 70-something years old, sometimes 80, and you’re raising your grandchild, what kind of help you might need. So to have that resource is fantastic,” he explained. “And United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is thrilled to be able to support a position like that.”

He further explained that United Way helped the community because 100% of its donations were reinvested in programs that serve the community.

Those who wanted to participate or help could call the office number at 304-624-6337 or go to their website, and viewers could also follow United Way on social media to learn more.

