WVDNR working to add more homes to it’s Wild Yards Program

When you apply you get a certificate and a yard sign
wv wild yards
wv wild yards
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON W.Va (WDTV) - In an effort to create more natural habitats for wild life around the state, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is encouraging land owners to join it’s Wild Yards Program.

As of now the program has 300 members across the Mountain state.

Joining the program is easy, all you have to do is apply and provide a habitat plan that demonstrates that your property meets native wildlife’s needs.

If your yard is eligible for the program you will be added to the state wide registry of wild yards.

In addition you will also be given a certificate and a yard sign.

To learn more click Here

