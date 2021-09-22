Advertisement

WVU Men’s Soccer continues undefeated run

Mountaineers best Dayton 3-0
WVU Men's Soccer wins 3-0 over Dayton
WVU Men's Soccer wins 3-0 over Dayton(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A rainy night did not hold the Mountaineers back as they hosted Dayton.

WVU was on the board just under 20 minutes in when Kyle Lehnert was taken down giving the Gold and Blue a free kick, setting Yoran Popovic up for a goal right into the top of the net.

Lehnert was able to grab a goal in the second, and a misplay from a UD defender gave the Mountaineers their third and final goal of the night

WVU continues their homestand this Saturday against St. Bonaventure at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
Woman, boyfriend indicted in 4-year-old’s death
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man
WVDNR
WV record blue catfish reeled in
Over 1,500 Bridgeport residents experience power outage Tuesday morning

Latest News

WVU prepares for No. 3 Oklahoma
Mountaineers are on to Oklahoma
Jared Bartlett named Bronko Nagurski National Def. Player of the Week
WVU’s Jared Bartlett receives more recognition from Saturday’s performance
Milan Puskar Stadium features sold out, 60k+ crowd last Saturday
A glimpse into the WVU Student Section
WVSSAC Week Four Football Rankings
WVSSAC week four football rankings