WVU Men’s Soccer continues undefeated run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A rainy night did not hold the Mountaineers back as they hosted Dayton.

WVU was on the board just under 20 minutes in when Kyle Lehnert was taken down giving the Gold and Blue a free kick, setting Yoran Popovic up for a goal right into the top of the net.

Lehnert was able to grab a goal in the second, and a misplay from a UD defender gave the Mountaineers their third and final goal of the night

WVU continues their homestand this Saturday against St. Bonaventure at 7 p.m.

