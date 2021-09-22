Advertisement

WVU volleyball looking to start off strong in Big 12, avenge first loss of season

Sit at 10-1 entering conference play
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU volleyball suffered its first loss of the season to Penn State in a three-set shutout last Friday, so the team has to regroup before Big 12 play begins this coming Friday against Oklahoma.

Head coach Reed Sunahara saw the first loss as one they can learn from and pick apart in preparation for the Sooners.

Volleyball opens conference play for the Mountaineers Friday at 6 p.m. before soccer hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
WVDNR
WV record blue catfish reeled in
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
Woman, boyfriend indicted in 4-year-old’s death
City of Buckhannon employee terminated after speaking out at a city council meeting

Latest News

Jared Bartlett
Bartlett using speed to his advantage off the edge
WVU baseball
Fall exhibition ball announced for WVU baseball
WVU prepares for No. 3 Oklahoma
Mountaineers are on to Oklahoma
Jared Bartlett named Bronko Nagurski National Def. Player of the Week
WVU’s Jared Bartlett receives more recognition from Saturday’s performance