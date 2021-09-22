WVU volleyball looking to start off strong in Big 12, avenge first loss of season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU volleyball suffered its first loss of the season to Penn State in a three-set shutout last Friday, so the team has to regroup before Big 12 play begins this coming Friday against Oklahoma.

Head coach Reed Sunahara saw the first loss as one they can learn from and pick apart in preparation for the Sooners.

Volleyball opens conference play for the Mountaineers Friday at 6 p.m. before soccer hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m.

