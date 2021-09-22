Advertisement

WVU’s Jared Bartlett receives more recognition from Saturday’s performance

Bartlett named the Bronko Nagurski National Def. Player of the Week
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU redshirt sophomore Jared Bartlett was named the Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week, following his recognition for the same honor yesterday by the Big 12.

The Mountaineer’s 3.5 tackles for loss are tied for the team lead and tied for No. 5 in the Big 12.

Bartlett will be added to this season’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

