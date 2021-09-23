Advertisement

Sep. 23, 2021
Bruce Kimble Alker, 75, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born in Clarksburg on March 18, 1946, a son of the late Philander Kimble “P.K.” and Mary Kathryne Harker Alker. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Pokrzywa Alker, whom he married on June 25, 1977. Also surviving are one daughter, Natalie Kathleen Haddix and her husband Jeremy of Nutter Fort; two grandchildren, Juliana Nicole Haddix and Caira Jean Meadows; one great grandchild, Sophia Meadows; one brother, Richard M. Alker and his wife Nancy of St. Albans; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; his mother-in-law Helen Pokrzywa of North View; and one brother-in-law, Joseph Pokrzywa of Martinsburg. He was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Mark Pokrzywa; and his father-in-law, John Pokrzywa. Mr. Alker was the former vice president of Alker Tire with 27 years of service in the family business, and was retired from the F.B.I.  He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church, the Clarksburg Rotary, the Clarksburg Jaycees, Hostmasters and DeMolay International. There will be no public visitation and a private graveside service will be held in the Bridgeport Cemetery with Lou Ortenzio officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www,amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

