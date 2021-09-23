Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths spike in Randolph County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Health officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 deaths in Randolph County.

The Elkins-Randolph County Health Department says from January through August, 16 COVID deaths were reported -- about two per month.

So far, this month, they’ve reported 13 deaths.

Health officials say there has been a significant decrease in active cases, a trend that is being seen statewide.

About 40% of Davis Medical Center inpatients are there because of COVID-19, officials say.

Officials say vaccines are available for anyone 12 and older at no cost at area pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and the health department.

PCR testing is available in the parking lot next to the health department on Randolph Avenue (across from Davis Electric) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (The drive-through testing facility at DMC is temporarily closed due to an outbreak among staff members.)

