James Gerrald “JD” Dean

Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Gerrald “JD” Dean, 72, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by family members.He was born in Clarksburg on October 17, 1948, a son of the late U. Grant and Dorothy Coffman Dean.He is survived by his wife, Margie Falfas Dean, whom he married on October 14, 1968.Also surviving are one daughter, Michele Cochran and her husband Bill of Good Hope; one son, Matthew Dean and his wife Kerry of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Vincent Cochran, Grant Dean and Megan Dean; one sister, Aleta Stout and her husband Allen of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Stacy Dean; and three brothers, Franklin, Jackson and Michael Dean.Mr. Dean was a 1967 graduate of South Harrison High School and served in the United States Air Force, having served 4 years in Vietnam and 2 years in the Army Reserve. He was employed as Wholesale Distributor with County Club Chrysler, having retired on September 20, 2013, and also worked at Craig Motor as well as part time as a Security Guard at United Hospital Center.Mr. Dean was a lifetime member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church and was a former member of Clarksburg Lodge NO. 482 B.P.O. Elks. He enjoyed camping, attending the SHHS Class of 1967 Reunions and Class Luncheons.  He also enjoyed music, playing the guitar and keyboard, and listening to the Bill Gather Group.Mr. Dean loved his grandchildren, and always dressed the part of whatever their birthday party theme was.Special thanks to Brittany Miller, Home Health Nurse, for taking such good care of JD during his illness.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm.Mr. Dean will be taken to the Duff Street United Methodist Church on Monday, September 27, 2021, where he will lie in state for 1 hour prior to the service which will be held at 11:00 am with Reverend Cliff Schell officiating.Interment will be in the Dean Family Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Duff Street UMC Building fund, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

