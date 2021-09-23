Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing plenty of rain showers and a few thunderstorms yesterday, most of the rain has left our area this morning, as yesterday’s cold front has pushed eastward. Because of cooler air left behind by the front, however, it will be much cooler than the past few days. Any leftover showers and drizzle will be gone by the late-morning hours. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain expected. So we will be dry, but we won’t see as much sunshine as we did at the start of this week. Temperatures will be well below-average for late-September, in the low-60s. Tonight, skies will clear out for the most part, leaving mostly clear skies. Combined with light winds, this results in lows in the upper-40s, so it will be a cool night. In short, today will definitely feel like fall in NCWV. Tomorrow afternoon will be much better, as a high-pressure system in the south keeps skies clear, so we will see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also be closer to average, in the upper-60s to low-70s. So we will see an awesome start to the weekend. Over the weekend, temperatures will stay in the upper-60s to low-70s, with lows in the chilly upper-40s to low-50s. The only chance of rain will be on Saturday afternoon, when a weak front brings cloudy skies and a chance for light showers to WV. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies over the weekend. Next week, temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the mid-70s, with partly sunny skies and low chances of rain. In short, the next few days will certainly feel like the start of Fall, with highs in the upper-60s and partly sunny skies.

Today: Any leftover showers, which will be light, will be gone by the late-morning hours, leading to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low-60s, so we’ll be much cooler than the past few days. Winds will be coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph, so temperatures will feel a little cooler. Overall, it will definitely feel like an average fall day. High: 61.

Tonight: Skies will clear out a bit more, but we still will see a mix of clouds. We’ll stay dry, and barring some patchy fog, most areas will have decent visibility. Temperatures will be on the cool side, with lows in the upper-40s. Overall, it will be a calm night, but it will also be a night of extra blankets. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be more in-line with the average than with today, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s, so it will be a warmer day. Skies will also be partly to mostly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine for the day. Overall, a great start to the weekend. High: 71.

Saturday: We might see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, along with a few light showers. If we do see any rain, however, it won’t be much. We might only see trace amounts of precipitation. Other than that, expect a mix of Sun and clouds, along with highs in the low-70s. Overnight, we might see cool lows, thanks to the system that brought afternoon clouds. High: 72.

