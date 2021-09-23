Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 23, 2021

You’re going to like this forecast!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! And we have entered fall in a spectacular fashion. We needed to get through yesterday’s stormy and gray weather to get to where we are today. The front that came through yesterday was what we needed to cool our temperatures down, and they will stay below average, at least through the weekend. After this morning’s cloudy start, the day brightened up nicely, with temperatures in the lower 60′s and some gusty winds out there. Tomorrow morning will be one of the chilliest mornings we’ve had in quite a while. The lack of any clouds overnight will release any of the heating into the atmosphere that we gained this afternoon. From our next several mornings, temperatures will reach down to the mid to upper 40′s with afternoon highs around 70. Saturday night could bring us the next chance of some showers, but those will be scattered at best. Our next real chance of rain will be next Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 47

Friday: Sunny: High 71

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers in the evening: High 73

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 72

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVDNR
WV record blue catfish reeled in
Severe Weather Outlook - 9/22/21
Severe weather outlook for north-central West Virginia
City of Buckhannon employee terminated after speaking out at a city council meeting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes...
Latest Do it for Babydog prize winners announced

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 23, 2021
Expected highs for September 23, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 23, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 22, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 22, 2021