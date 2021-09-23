Advertisement

Latest Do it for Babydog prize winners announced

Several locals were among the big winners in the latest Do it for Babydog sweepstakes.
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice's vaccination sweepstakes
Do It For Babydog: Save a life, Change your life is Gov. Jim Justice’s vaccination sweepstakes consisting of a series of statewide prize drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to West Virginians to get their COVID-19 vaccination.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several locals were among the big winners in the latest Do it for Babydog sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced several more full ride scholarship winners, including Benjamin Currence, of Buckhannon.

Mathew Furbee, of Fairmont, was selected for the $150,000 dream wedding.

Several other area area residents won smaller prizes, including people in Bridgeport.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, a new boat, free gas for 10 years, a premium ATV, and season passes to a West Virginia ski resort will be revealed later today.

Today marks the fourth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

