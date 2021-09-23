Latest Do it for Babydog prize winners announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several locals were among the big winners in the latest Do it for Babydog sweepstakes.

Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced several more full ride scholarship winners, including Benjamin Currence, of Buckhannon.

Mathew Furbee, of Fairmont, was selected for the $150,000 dream wedding.

Several other area area residents won smaller prizes, including people in Bridgeport.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as winners of a luxury high-end sports car, a new boat, free gas for 10 years, a premium ATV, and season passes to a West Virginia ski resort will be revealed later today.

Today marks the fourth of six weeks of prize giveaways as part of “Do it for Babydog: Round 2.”

