Advertisement

Liberty volleyball tops Fairmont Senior in three-set sweep

Polar Bears held to 12 points or less in all sets
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty swept Fairmont Senior in what was supposed to be a tri-match with East Fairmont Wednesday.

The Mountaineers took control in the first two sets, winning them 25-11 and 25-12, and did not allow more than seven points in the last set.

Liberty hosts Grafton Thursday while Fairmont Senior is off until mid-next week.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Adams' new brew is illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams’ new beer will be illegal in West Virginia
WVDNR
WV record blue catfish reeled in
missing man
West Virginia Natural Resource Police searching for man
Ashlee Starlene Renee Allen
Woman, boyfriend indicted in 4-year-old’s death
City of Buckhannon employee terminated after speaking out at a city council meeting

Latest News

Jared Bartlett
Bartlett using speed to his advantage off the edge
WVU baseball
Fall exhibition ball announced for WVU baseball
WVU volleyball
WVU volleyball looking to start off strong in Big 12, avenge first loss of season
WVU prepares for No. 3 Oklahoma
Mountaineers are on to Oklahoma