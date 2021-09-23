Liberty volleyball tops Fairmont Senior in three-set sweep
Polar Bears held to 12 points or less in all sets
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty swept Fairmont Senior in what was supposed to be a tri-match with East Fairmont Wednesday.
The Mountaineers took control in the first two sets, winning them 25-11 and 25-12, and did not allow more than seven points in the last set.
Liberty hosts Grafton Thursday while Fairmont Senior is off until mid-next week.
