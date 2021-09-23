Liberty volleyball tops Fairmont Senior in three-set sweep

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty swept Fairmont Senior in what was supposed to be a tri-match with East Fairmont Wednesday.

The Mountaineers took control in the first two sets, winning them 25-11 and 25-12, and did not allow more than seven points in the last set.

Liberty hosts Grafton Thursday while Fairmont Senior is off until mid-next week.

