Man arrested after stabbing in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone in Morgantown early Thursday morning.

Morgantown police responded to the stabbing just before 1 a.m. in the area of 327 High St.

Officers found a male with cuts to his chest and arm. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers found and arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Elijah Jon Older, from Arundel, Maine.

Older is charged with malicious assault.

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

