Mantie Wilson Fluharty, 97, of Fairmont, passed away on September 22, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 28, 1924, in Fairmont, WV, the first daughter of the late McKinley Kelly Wilson and Winnie Chloe Moore. She was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. She worked for a few years as a telephone operator and supervisor at the Fairmont office of C&P Telephone Company. She was responsible for the local program teaching C&P employees about nutrition and healthy living. She left that job to focus on having a family and she was always content with caring for her family and managing their home. She is survived by her son Lonnie (Paula) and grandsons Connor and Evan, all of Morgantown and a sister Virginia Wilson Casebolt of Bowling Green, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Lonnie O. Fluharty, Jr., her daughter Winnie Fluharty Brown of Cherry Tree, PA and a sister, Bonnie Wilson Barth of Weirton, WV. While she loved all her nieces and nephews, after moving to Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, she cherished the visits from Peggy Kisner Slider, Karen Steele Rodrigues and William and Kathy Barth. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ for over 80 years, the last 53 with the Oakwood Road congregation in Fairmont. She loved cooking, sewing, cross-stitch, embroidery, and quilting. She enjoyed dulcimer music and while she tried to learn to play a handmade hammer dulcimer from Russell Fluharty, she preferred the lap dulcimer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is requested that masks be worn by friends and family who will be received at the Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St, Fairmont, WV 26554 on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00pm with Evangelist Brent Gallagher officiating. Interment will be held at the Daybrook Cemetery in Daybrook, WV. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, 41 Pleasant Acres Dr. Fairmont, WV 26554

